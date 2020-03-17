Coronavirus: Govt Suspends 40th Independence Celebrations

The government has suspended all national gatherings including the 18 April 40th independence celebrations which were set for Bulawayo due to the coronavirus pandemic with funds meant for the event now redirected towards combating the deadly disease.

This was said by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he addressed the nation at State House this afternoon.

Mnangagwa said all these activities will resume once the country is satisfied that the risk has subsided.

“Resources originally earmarked for these events will now be redirected towards strengthening our defenses against coronavirus and drought mitigation,” said Mnangagwa.

He further banned all gatherings of more than 100 people that includes weddings, churches for the next 60 days after which the suspension will be reviewed.

“Should the situation escalate, the government will not hesitate to to take further and even more drastic measures for our common good,” added Mnangagwa.