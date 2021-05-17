‘Create Safe Digital Spaces To Reduce GBV’

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Sithembiso Nyoni has urged citizens to use technology and the digital space for positive development.

He made the remarks to mark the International Family Day commemorations.

“We are raising awareness on the factors and practices that stimulate resilience in safeguarding families through the digital space and to raise awareness on the significance of families and the different aspects that are negatively affecting this unit,” she said.

“The role of digital technologies in the social development and well-being of the Zimbabwean families have changed the lives of families over the past three decades. Let us see technology and the digital space for positive development and disseminate information that builds us up and our children to grow morally right,” she added.

International Families Day is commemorated every year on May 15 to emphasize the importance of family as well as heightening awareness of issues that affect families all over the world.

The International Day of Families, which came into effect through the United Nations resolution 47/237 of September 20 1993, reaffirms that the family unit is a natural and a fundamental entity in society as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women(CEDAW).

This year’s commemorations are being held under the international theme: “Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all.”

Zimbabwe is celebrating the day under the theme: “The role of digital technologies in the social development and well-being of the Zimbabwean families.”