Cricket Show Rolls Back Zim’s Golden Years

An Online Cricket show, Caught and Bowled, which focuses on careers and lifestyles of yesteryear and current Zimbabwe Cricket players has been launched.

The show which is hosted by Tinashe Bruce Chimbambo, who plays for Royal Cricket Club, a Mountaineers Franchise, has seen former greats like Gary Brent, David Mutendera, Craig Evans, Ali Shah and Chris Mpofu featuring and sharing their insights into their playing days.

Chimbambo told 263Chat that the show aims to bridge the gap between the players and the fans of the cricket game in Zimbabwe.

“We speak to former players, current players, future stars and all local newsmakers. Our goal is to tell the Zimbabwean cricket story from all angles and from different sources.

“As a presenter, l try to get these stories in a way that entertains the viewers but is also intriguing to the guest. I try to keep it as conversational as possible while answering key questions regarding the past, present and future of the game we all love – cricket.

“After watching the show, viewers must know the player from a general person, their cricket background, their contributions to the game and most importantly what they think the state of the game is at the very moment,” he said.