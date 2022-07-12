Dairibord Introduces Baobab Beverage

Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited, a diversified manufacturer of milk, beverage and food products, has launched a baobab beverage under its Cascade brand ahead of the summer months.

The baobab tree is known as the ‘tree of life’. In 2015, western countries declared baobab a super food, a nutrient-rich food considered to be especially beneficial for health and well-being. Baobab powder is obtained from the baobab seeds, which naturally dry on the tree and is used in multiple segments because of its versatile benefits. It is known to be rich in dietary fibre and improves the immune system.

Until a decade ago, the market for baobab powder was restricted to Africa. In 2020, the global market for baobab powder was estimated at US$6 billion and is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 billion by 2027.

The launch of this new beverage by Dairibord is designed to maintain momentum behind the Cascade brand by tapping into demand for indigenous offerings and their associated health benefits.

“This product innovation is testament to the business being alive to the ever-evolving market and consumer trends.

The beverage is made with real baobab pulp, as we move towards value addition and commercialisation of some of our indigenous foods, which have previously not been exploited.” said Ruvarashe Matambo, Dairibord’s Head of Branding, Corporate Affairs and Research & Development.

“This is also aligned to our import substitution strategy which aims to increase sourcing of raw materials locally, thus reducing the business’s foreign currency burden.”

Cascade is one of Dairibord’s leading brands, available in the market in 250ml sachet, 1 litre tetra pack and the popular 400ml bottle found in its distinct, famous mould. The tried, tested and resilient brand has been in the market for more than 30 years.

At the company’s AGM trade update in June 2022, Dairibord reported a 13% sales growth over prior year, mainly driven by significant growth in beverages and foods.

“We also recently commissioned a plant to make the 400ml Cascade, which was previously a perishable beverage with 30 days shelf life, ambient. This move firmly positions the business to grow volume of the beverage as we deepen and widen domestic market reach, with increased opportunities for export.”

She added Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited is one of the largest manufacturing and marketing companies in the country. Its products are distributed through a wide network of channels such as retailers, wholesalers, franchisees, street vendors and company owned sales shops throughout Zimbabwe, with export markets which include Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa. In Zimbabwe, the company has operations and runs factories in Harare, Chitungwiza and Chipinge.

