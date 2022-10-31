DStv Customers In For A Treat As Multichoice Launches Two New Channels

MultiChoice is adding two brand new channels to its roster, Magic Showcase and CineMagic, giving customers on all DStv packages (including DStv Lite) some of the best high-quality local and international content

Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 143) launches Monday 31 October and is an 18-hour channel with content showing the best of MultiChoice’s locally produced series, specials and documentaries. Now it will be easier than ever for viewers to enjoy the group’s award-winning content, tiered down from DStv premium channels.

Content will primarily be in English, while content that isn’t in English will have hardcoded subtitles. Magic Showcase features shows across genres: subscribers can expect an artful mix of drama, lifestyle and reality, kids’ programmes, music specials and stand-up comedy.

Some of the shows on the channel include the viewer favourite Our Perfect Wedding, reality TV modern classic Being Bonang, and the award-winning telenovela Legacy.

The 12-hour movie channel CineMagic (DStv Channel 139) launches on Monday 14 November. Also available on all DStv packages (including DStv Lite , it showcases the best in locally made African films as well as international independent titles. CineMagic is a celebration of storytelling and the common narrative threads that bind us from all parts of the world.

With content in various languages (and hardcoded subtitles for films not in English) and across several genres, the channel’s viewing is family-friendly, offering uninterrupted top-notch entertainment for households. All featured films are new to this package.

“As MultiChoice Group, we are committed to giving our subscribers on varying packages the best content there is to offer. We are proud to be making these channels available to all our packages, which also allows our entry-level subscribers to enjoy award-winning and top tier local shows and movies. It’s all about giving our audience the best value for their money, and we are committed to continuously increasing what each DStv package has on show,” says Nomsa Philiso, CEO: M-Net.

Liz Dziva Publicity and Public Relations Manager for MuliChoice Zimbabwe added; “The addition of two new M-Net channels to DStv all the way down to the Lite package further enhances the subscriber viewing experience. We’ve used the M-Net model in conceptualising and branding the channels – the look and feel are inspired by the ‘mother brand’, Novela Magic. We trust that viewers will be pleased with the channels and their offerings.

To borrow from Magic Showcase’s tagline, the content slate on DStv continues to be “every bit of magic”.

