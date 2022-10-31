Mwonzora Suspends By-Election Participation

The Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) has reiterated that it will not participate in the forthcoming by-elections until after the party’s restructuring exercise and elective Congress.

The opposition movement last participated in the March parliamentary and local government by-elections and failed to garner a single seat.

In a statement, party national spokesperson Witness Dube said the party’s constitutional technical committee on elections will deliberate on the issue tomorrow.

“The MDC’s position on by-elections remains that we will not be participating in any by-election until after our current restructuring exercise and Congress Preparations are completed,” said Dube.

He said reports by a local online publication were incorrect as they were personal views of party national chairperson Morgan Komichi.

“Reports by an online newspaper of the 31” October 2022. suggesting that we will be participating in the upcoming by-elections is not the correct party position, but simply statements attributable to our National Chairperson Morgan Komichi.

“The last National Standing Committee held on the 26 of October 2022, considered this subject and resolved that it be looked into in detail by the constitutional technical committee on elections which is meeting tomorrow the 1st of November 2022.

“This committee will consider our financial ability to participate in the by-elections given that our 5th Ordinary Congress is already taking place at provincial levels and soon to be held nationally. The committee’s detailed Cost-Benefit-Analysis Report will inform our position on the upcoming by-elections,” said Dube

He said the ordinary congress will be preparatory process for the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“The MDC 5th Ordinary Congress will be used as a preparatory process for the upcoming national elections in 2023. This Congress will give mandate on who will be our Presidential candidate and running mates including administration of the candidate selection process for all parliamentary and local government positions,” he said.

