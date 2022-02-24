Durban-Harare Route Launched

Independent airline, Airlink, will launch scheduled direct services between Durban and Harare from April 5.

The direct flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport depart at 10h30, arriving in Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12h40.

The return service leaves Harare at 13h20, touching down in Durban at 15h35. Travel time is approximately 2hrs 10 min.

“Harare and Durban are important commercial centres and key Airlink markets. This brand-new route linking the two cities will be our third direct service to Zimbabwe’s capital, along with our flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town. We are certain that the new service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities and between KwaZulu Natal and Zimbabwe,” said Airlink CEO and MD, Rodger Foster.

“Having non-stop flights on the route means greater convenience and options for travellers who want to save time and avoid connecting at Johannesburg,” he added.

Source: www.tourismupdate.co.za