Econet Wireless launches US$150 000 ‘Smart Buddies Promotion’

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has launched a US$150 000 airtime recharge and usage promotion that will see customers walk away with various weekly prizes, when they recharge their phones with at least US$1 airtime per day.

The company said thousands of customers are set to win several prizes – including 2KVA solar systems, gas stoves, fridges, smartphones and smart US$ airtime – in the ‘Smart Buddies Promotion’, which ends on October 30, 2022.

Econet said it is always looking for new ways to connect its customers with their loved ones and friends.

“The Smart Buddies Promotion is about appreciating our customers for their support and enabling them to connect with their friends and family everywhere,” the company said.

“We are excited about the prizes up for grabs. The range of prizes is meant to ensure transformation in our customers’ daily lives, with the grand prize of solar systems bringing the light to our customers’ homes.”

The promotion, which is open to all Econet customers, will result in more than hundreds of customers winning prizes every week, from gas stoves, smartphones and US$ airtime until the promotion.

To qualify for the grand prizes of 2KVA solar systems, customers need to recharge and use at least US$20 a month or buy bundles worth US$20 during the promotion period.

Zimbabwe’s leading digital services provider’s US$ airtime is available at all Econet shops countrywide, as well as in leading supermarkets, such as OK and TM Pick’n Pay and from airtime vendors.

Customers can also buy the airtime directly from their EcoCash FCA wallet by dailing *153#.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

