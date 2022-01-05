ED Calls For Unity After Chaotic Zanu PF Polls

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zanu PF members to show the spirit of companionship amid reports of tensions within the ruling party following reports of continued chaos over the just-ended party provincial elections.

The elections were marred by allegations of vote rigging, intimidation and name dropping of President Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Confirmation of winners has since been delayed until today’s Politburo meeting.

“As we deliberate on the report of the elections, I urge all members of the Party to be mindful of the fact that, in our Party, there are no winners and losers. It is the People and ultimately the Party that wins.

“Party cadres who did not make it in the recent elections must avail themselves, their experiences, skills and competencies to build and grow our mass Party. Just as iron sharpens iron, the spirit of camaraderie’ and collegiality must be harnessed as we all serve this great Party, ZANU PF and the nation as a whole,” said Mnangagwa.

He called for political maturity among losing candidates.

“An election lost must never dampen the revolutionary spirit of any cadre, but inspire them to learn, develop and mature in their political career. In all our dealings, members must conduct themselves honourably, informed by the Party Constitution, rules, procedures, principles and ethos. Let me further hasten to state that constitutionalists, unity, peace, harmony and development remain our absolute compass now and into the future.

“Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the Party. I urge the Party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level. It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concertedly to achieve a better quality of life for our people. It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern over our great country,” he said.

Several party members who contested in the elections have written to the party commissariat expressing displeasure over the way the elections were conducted.