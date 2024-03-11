Edgars Stores Limited Donates Shoes to Jairos Jiri Association

Leading fashion powerhouse Edgars Stores Limited (ESL) donated on Wednesday 6 March 2024, 300 pairs of shoes worth over USD6 000 to Jairos Jiri Association, at the Jairos Jiri vocational training centre in Bulawayo.

The initiative aims to aid women, men, and children with anisomelia and amputees.

For over 60 years, Edgars Stores Limited has been a committed partner to Jairos Jiri Association. The partnership is anchored on striving to bring awareness to the plight of the disabled, to improve their livelihood and to create a better future for them.

Carousel Manufacturing Director Mr Tanyanyiwa said, “As a business we have the Bulawayo community at heart, taking into cognisance the fact that it is the driving force behind the Carousel Manufacturing plant – the lifeline for Jet and Edgars Stores. We remain committed to sowing back into the community we operate in.”

Having been established in 1946 in Bulawayo, Edgars Stores Limited continues to partner with the Bulawayo community, with the aim to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged to address global concerns locally.

As an entity, the renowned fashion retailer believes strongly in meaningful collaborative partnerships. The retail giant is one of the dominant clothing retailers and has diversified its product and service offerings.

Edgars Stores limited offers a comprehensive range of services to its clientele base such as clothing retailing, loans, financial services, and clothing manufacturing through its five divisions namely Edgars Stores, Jet Stores, Club Plus Microfinance, Carousel Manufacturing and Express Stores.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

