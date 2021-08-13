End ZUPCO Monopoly, Govt Told

Opposition party leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Dr Gwinyai Muzorewa has denounced the government’s insistence on ZUPCO ‘monopoly’ saying private players are needed to curb the menacing transport problem.

Muzorewa said the ZUPCO monopoly has only worsened unemployment levels in the country.

“This monopoly of ZUPCO has left our young men unemployed. People are being seen stranded and the ZUPCO is failing to meet people’s standards. The government should just bring back private transportation,” said Muzorewa.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) President, Tafadzwa Goliath agreed with Muzorewa, pointing out that people are being left stranded as the few ZUPCO buses are failing to meet the transport demand of urban residents.

“ZUPOCs have failed the people. This is not the first time these ZUPCO COMBI drivers have gone on strike due to outstanding payments of salaries.

“What worries us most as Passengers Association of Zimbabwe is this, the company under its monopoly nature is making a lot of money but in the end fail to pay those same workers bringing the money,” said Goliath.

He added, “ZUPCO cannot endure the pressure it gets from its clients. Now those who are to experiencing the pain the most are passengers. There must be a consideration by the government to liberalize the transport sector while at the same time fostering the indigenous drive the government launched some years back.”

Goliath also said transportation of passengers needs people who are critical thinkers in all areas of the fraternity.

“Those pirate kombis which are not wanted never went on strike. Their problem was only on profiteering whenever a chance come by. But on the contrary on service delivery, they offered the best services in towns and cities even in rural areas,” said Goliath.