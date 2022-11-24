Oscar Pambuka Responds To Critics Over Kikky Bada$$ Affection

Popular media personality, Oscar Pambuka has hit back at social media users who threw out his chances of igniting romance with controversial musician Kikky Bada$$.

The former ZBC news anchor has been publicly professing his love for the songstress, a development that did not go down with many who advised him to date within his tax bracket.

However, in his response, Pambuka told naysayers that he has the right to pursue whoever he falls in love with.

“Ndombodzoka kunhau yangu netsvarakadenga Kikky, uyu wandinotarira chose amongst others. If you used remarks like Oscar akupenga, arikutsvaga attention and what what because arikutsvaga mudiwa, sorry to tell you this…. it’s you who has a cognitive deficiency.Hoo Saka imimi ndimi vekunyenga or kunyengwa, isusu takangotarisa.

“What is so special about you, that you direct and design the emotional and romantic discourse of the next individual. Hanzi nemumwe, munhu wa Mwari angadaro? Asi iwewe uri munhu wa Satan?Get away, rinonyenga rinohwarara rinosimudza musoro rawona. Chiko chinoshamisira kana kuvhundutsa? Danana newako inini ndichita zvekwangu,” he wrote on social media .

It is, however, not the first time a public figure has publicly professed their love to the vivacious musician. Last year, popular Ghanaian artiste, Ay Poyoo set social media ablaze with his persistent love advances at Kikky.

Ay went as far as dedicating an amapiano song which he announced saying “Dear Kikky, this is a special Amapiano LOVE SONG made from the bottom of my heart for you.”

A few days ago, Kikky launched a tirade against controversial preacher Passion Java accusing him of forcing a beef with her.

Kikky went on to release a screenshot of chats she had with attention obsessed socialite trying his luck on the curvaceous songstress.





