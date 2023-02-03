EU Donates Vehicles To Agriculture Ministry

The European Union (EU), through the Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) on Wednesday donated nine vehicles and 18 motorcycles to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

WHH is a project established under Zimbabwe Agricultural Knowledge and Information Services (ZAKIS) within the framework of the EU policy on agricultural online research and innovation.

ZAKIS resident representative Mr Mathias Peth, said Agriculture is currently going through a digitisation revolution and “The vehicles’ support will enable partners in the provinces and districts to be present on the ground as they reach out to all farmers.

“Demonstration of technologies that are viable and their implementation in the linked districts will enable trained farmers to change their livelihoods for the better,” he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera, who was represented by Tinayeishe Mutazu at the handover ceremony, said, the gesture will go a long way in strengthening the integration of agricultural research, education and extension.

“The new technologies need to be put into practice and these vehicles will enable our staff to access all corners of the country as the sector goes for growth.

“The ZAKIS’ objective is to transform Zimbabwe’s agricultural research, education and extension services for the future and is centred on developing agricultural centres of excellence (ACEs), which bring together research, education and extension,” said Basera.

He added that, ZAKIS has established two physical ACEs at the Chibero Agricultural College and Matopos Agricultural Research Institute, each ACE is linked to two neighbouring District Agricultural Centres of Excellence (DACE), with Chibero linked to Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu, and Matopos Research Institute linked to Insiza and Matobo.

“These established centres of excellence, are expected to stimulate and sustain agriculture transformation in Zimbabwe through the development of business plans.

“The latest support is intended to complement Government efforts in capacitating the ministry achieve the digitisation of the sector outlined in the country’s national climate response strategies and policies,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

