Govt Lifts Rimbi Tours Suspension, Cancels Nyamapanda Route Permit

Government has restored Rimbi Tours’ operating licence after the transporter made commitments to the safety of passengers on its buses, Transport Minister Felix Mhona has said.

Licences for Rimbi and Zebra Kiss were suspended following a fatal accident that claimed one life along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway, the latter’s licence was lifted two weeks ago after submitting measures that ensures passenger safety.

In a statement, Minister Mhona said Government had cancelled the transport operator’s route permits on the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd.The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by the Operator to avert such incidents in the future.

“Prior to the Road Traffic Accident that occurred on 17 January 2023, efforts were made by stakeholders in the passenger transport sector to resolve the route conflict between Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd and Tashllyt Investments Pvt Ltd trading as Zebra Kiss.The Ministry has therefore seen it in the best interest of all concerned stakeholders to cancel all Route Permits for Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt on the Harare to Nyamapanda route,” said Mhona

The Minister said the Government will continue to monitor compliance and measures against reckless driving.

“The Operator has consented to this arrangement and will be allowed to service other routes across the country. The Ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licences, including measures against reckless and negligent driving,” he said.

