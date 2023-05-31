EU, UN Women Host 5th #HeForShe Impact Summit in Harare

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) Women hosted the 5th edition of the #HeForShe Impact Summit in Harare on May 31, 2023. The summit brought together government officials, diplomats, UN agency representatives, business leaders, civil society organizations, and youth activists to reaffirm their commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In his opening remarks, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said, “The HeForShe Impact Summit provides a crucial platform for us to come together and drive collective action towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. Through strengthened partnerships, we can create meaningful change and ensure a more inclusive society for all.”

UN Women Country Representative Fatou Lo said, “The focus for this year’s #HeForShe Impact Summit allows us to consolidate our thoughts, strategies, and efforts towards gender equality and women’s empowerment while leveraging unique capacities and capabilities. It is important for us to reflect on how we work together and how we do more and achieve greater impact. We encourage men and women in local communities, the diplomatic corps, the private sector, academia, and government institutions to collaborate in promoting women’s rights and gender equality.”

The summit was held under the theme: “Strengthening Partnerships for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.”

The day-long event included plenary sessions, panel discussions, and breakout workshops on a variety of topics related to gender equality, including Financing for gender equality, sexual harassment in the workplace, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and women’s empowerment and the role of men and boys in promoting gender equality.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

