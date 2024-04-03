Ex-NSSA Director Apprehended for Fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has detained Brian Murewa, the former Director of Investment of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), on fraud charges.

Murewa, who had been evading capture for more than a year, was apprehended at his residence in the upscale Borrowdale neighbourhood of Harare.

The arrest came after allegations surfaced that Murewa had falsified financial details regarding the purchase of a guest house by NSSA in the resort town of Kariba.

According to ZACC, Murewa claimed the property cost USD 240,000.00, while the actual price was USD 215,000.00. The discrepancy of USD 25,000.00 is believed to have been illicitly diverted for his personal use.

Murewa is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at the Harare magistrate court tomorrow, where the details of the charges against him will be formally presented.

