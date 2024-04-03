Mnangagwa Declares State of Disaster Due to Drought

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a nationwide State of Disaster in Zimbabwe due to the El Niño-induced drought.

The President emphasized the severity of the situation, citing poor rainfall and the outbreak of Fall Army Worm across the country as contributing factors.

“The foregoing situation of the climate change-induced drought requires measures and interventions as provided for in our laws. To that end, I do hereby declare a nationwide State of Disaster, due to the El Nino- induced drought,” Mnangagwa said

The drought has led to a significant decrease in crop yields, with the nation facing a cereal deficit of nearly 680,000 metric tonnes. To address this, the government has implemented measures to encourage private sector participation in importing grain and has allocated surplus wheat towards the Strategic Grain Reserve.

The President highlighted the need for comprehensive interventions to address the crisis, estimating a requirement of over US$2 billion for various interventions.

He called upon all Zimbabweans, including those in the diaspora, the international community, United Nations Agencies, Development and Humanitarian Partners, International Financial Institutions, the private sector, churches, and individuals, to donate generously to ameliorate this State of National Disaster.

In addition to addressing food insecurity, the government is prioritizing water security, livestock support, and energy management to mitigate the impact of the drought.

The President invoked Section 27, Subsection 1 of the Civil Protection Act, emphasizing the nation’s need for unity, peace, and support during these challenging times.

