Experience Riverside Wellness At The Palm River Hotel’s New Gym

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe – The renowned Palm River Hotel, nestled amidst the lush landscape of towering indigenous trees and offering breathtaking views of the Zambezi River, is proud

to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art gym facility. Situated just 4 kilometres from the awe- inspiring Victoria Falls and a mere 5-minute drive from the town centre. This 5-star luxury hotel combines tranquillity, convenience, and a sense of home comfort to provide an unparalleled guest experience.

Featuring an array of luxurious amenities, including 73 opulent rooms and suites, the Palm River Hotel has captivated visitors with harmonious blend of luxury and tranquillity. Now, with the introduction of the new gym, the hotel raises the bar for wellness and fitness experiences while travelling.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new gym at the Palm River Hotel,” says Heather Kay, Group General Manager. “The gym has been carefully designed with state-of-the-art equipment to cater to the diverse needs of our valued guests, allowing them to pursue wellness and fitness goals while enjoying the tranquillity of our remarkable setting on the edge of the Zambezi River.”

The Palm River Hotel’s gym features a wide range of equipment to cater to fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Options include a 3-station multi-gym weights machine, elliptical trainer, stationary bikes, rowing machines, yoga equipment, free weights and more. The gym is centred within the hotel’s on-site running or walking track, that meanders through the natural bushveld protected within the hotel grounds.

Embodying the signature East-Coast Australian-inspired architecture, the gym’s design seamlessly integrates with the hotel’s aesthetics. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Queenslander style, the spacious and airy interior boasts tall, exposed ceilings and verandas, providing a refreshing airflow even on warm Victoria Falls days. Floor-to-ceiling windows welcome abundant natural light while providing uninterrupted views of the picturesque bushveld surrounding the new facility.

With its open-plan design and a wrap-around veranda, guests may enjoy both indoor and outdoor workouts surrounded by lush bushveld vegetation. Inside the gym features beautiful floor to ceiling palm tree wallpaper designed by local artist, Nicole Sanderson, bringing a sense of natural tranquillity from the outside in.

To experience luxury, relaxation and rejuvenation at the Palm River Hotel, please visit www.palmriverhotel.com for more information or to make a reservation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

