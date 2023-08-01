Mutawatawa District Hospital Sets Bar for Waste Management

Mutawatawa District Hospital has revolutionized waste management by implementing an innovative system that digests and locally disposes of human waste in line with government efforts to fight against climate change through promotion of clean energy.

Addressing the media during a tour in Mashonaland Central last week, the Provincial Medical Director Paul Matsvimbo highlighted that Mutawatawa hospital is in the process of institutionalizing waste management.

“The hospital constructed an innovative underground airway system to locally dispose of human waste. This initiative not only addresses the immediate sanitation needs of the hospital,” he said.

The District Medical Officer Mubonani Gladman said the hospital’s decision to dig an autoway to locally dump human waste is particularly significant.

“This method eliminates the need for transporting waste to distant landfills, reducing carbon emissions associated with transportation. Additionally, the auto-way system effectively breaks down waste, minimizing the release of methane, a greenhouse gas that is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide,” he said.

Mutawatawa District Hospital’s innovative waste management practices have far-reaching positive effects on the local environment. By locally disposing of human waste, the hospital eliminates the risk of contamination of water sources and soil, safeguarding the health of the community.

Furthermore, the reduction in waste transportation not only reduces air pollution but also decreases traffic congestion and associated environmental impacts.

“We are still transporting waste to Marondera but we have since reduced the volume since we now have our airway. We only transport waste that needs special temperatures to be destroyed,” added Mubonani.

The Marondera incinerator had been breaking down on several occasions as it did not have the capacity to break down waste from all health institutions in the province.

The adoption of world-standard waste management practices by Mutawatawa District Hospital sets a powerful example for other institutions to follow.



By showcasing the benefits of sustainable waste management, the hospital is inspiring others to implement similar practices, creating a ripple effect that can lead to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a healthier planet.

