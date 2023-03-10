Fertilizer Boost For Zim Small-Scale Farmers

Small-scale farmers in the country stand to benefit from a Yen 650 million (about US$ 4.7 million) facility provided to them by the Japanese government as part of the Economic and Social Development Program to assist in the purchase of fertilizers.

Zimbabwe has not been spared from rising global food and fertilizer prices due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict and as an agro-based economy its small scale farmers who are the largest producers have largely borne the brunt of the unsustainable fertiliser prices.

According to the World Bank, fertiliser prices rose by 30 percent due to the conflict in 2022.

“It is against this background that Government greatly appreciates the timely intervention by the Government of Japan, which will go a long way in 4 cushioning our vulnerable smallholder farming communities from the soaring global fertiliser prices,” said Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube at the signing ceremony of the exchange of notes for the economic and social development programme for fertiliser procurement.

“Considering the targeted beneficiaries of this programme, the support will also be instrumental in reducing rural poverty, as the majority resides in rural areas.”

Government is supporting the Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza / Intwasa Programme), under the Vulnerable Input Support Scheme, which entails provision of inputs for vulnerable smallholder farmers to boost their productivity.

Furthermore, Government is also implementing the National Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Programme (NAIRDP), focusing on the rehabilitation and development, as well as maintenance of communal irrigation schemes to mitigate against the adverse impacts of climate change and variability.

