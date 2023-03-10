Mliswa Lauds Bona For Divorcing Chikore

Outspoken lawmaker Temba Mliswa has praised Bona Mugabe for her decision to divorce her husband Simba Chikore.

Bona’s decision to end the nine year union with Simba has sparked a firestorm of opinions, with Zimbabweans divided on the matter.

Among Bona’s sympathisers is Mliswa, who commended the former first daughter for her bravery in taking such a difficult step.

Mliswa spoke of the differences between Bona and Simba, insinuating that their union was doomed to fail from the start.

The motormouth legislator said Simba was not a suitable partner for Bona who according to the former Zanu PF provincial chairman deserved better than what he had to offer.

“The separation of Bona from Simba Chikore is actually good news for her. That guy wasn’t good for her and didn’t deserve her. She is a model for the girl child, calm, unassuming and handles herself well. She deserves a life in peace. The guy was out for dodgy business deals, associating with the First Family only and name-dropping for personal aggrandisement. You can’t hold on to such. You will be well Mangwenya. I liked you from the day I met you at a meeting with President Mugabe in Zvimba. You came across as a level-headed person. I will forever respect you and pray for you. Your life can still go on. Be strong,” he wrote on Twitter.

While some Zimbabweans have praised Mliswa for his sentiments, others have questioned his motives, citing his public statement that he is attracted to single mothers.

