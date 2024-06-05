Fire Guts Nyashanu High School Girls’ Hostel, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in one of the girls’ hostels at Nyashanu High School in Buhera early Monday morning, causing significant damage to the facility that houses 70 students.

In a letter to parents, the school headmaster Jackson Dunatuna said the incident occurred around 8:00 AM while staff members and students were attending the Monday morning assembly in the church, ensuring no one was in the hostel at the time.

“We are still assessing the loss and will inform you in due course,” Dunatuna said. “We are making all efforts to contain the situation and calm down the learners,” read part of the letter

The headmaster assured parents and guardians that the school has already taken steps to provide alternative accommodation for the affected students.

He highlighted that the safety and well-being of the learners are the school’s top priorities.

“Please be assured that despite the setback caused by the disaster, learning continues,” Dunatuna added.

The relevant authorities Dunatuna said have been notified, and the school is cooperating fully with them to investigate the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, Dunatuna expressed gratitude for any assistance provided to meet the urgent needs of the affected students.

“We are grateful to the Lord that there were no learners in the hostel and all our learners are therefore safe and healthy,” Dunatuna said

As the school community rallies together in the aftermath of the fire, Dunatuna reiterated the commitment to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students.

He said the school will reach out to individual parents if their children have been directly impacted by the fire.

The school is run by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe

