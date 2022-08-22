Five Security Guards Arrested For Murder

Over the weekend, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested five security guards alleged to have beaten a suspected thief, Leon Thomas Jenje (37), to death in Budiriro, Harare.

Police alleged that Jenhe was assaulted repeatedly by the five with electric cables, hoes and open fists after they accused him of attempting to steal.

“On August 20, 2022, police in Harare arrested five security guards in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Budiriro 3 car park on the same day at around 0100 hours,” said Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

He said investigations are underway and the suspects will appear in court today.

