fbpx
Monday, August 22, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeNewsFive Security Guards Arrested For Murder
News
0 Comments

Five Security Guards Arrested For Murder

Over the weekend, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested five security guards alleged to have beaten a suspected thief, Leon Thomas Jenje (37), to death in Budiriro, Harare.

Police alleged that Jenhe was assaulted repeatedly by the five with electric cables, hoes and open fists after they accused him of attempting to steal.

“On August 20, 2022, police in Harare arrested five security guards in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Budiriro 3 car park on the same day at around 0100 hours,” said Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

He said investigations are underway and the suspects will appear in court today.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News
News
News
News
News
Politics

You cannot copy content of this page