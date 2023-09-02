Former Mhondoro Councillor Laid to Rest

The late Clever Chimwanja, a former councillor for Ward 11 in Mhondoro, was given a befitting send-off by politicians and mourners who gathered at his funeral on Sunday. Chimwanja, who was 57, died in a car crash on his way to Harare.

By Tichaona Wangotse

Chimwanja served as a councillor for 10 years from 2008 to 2018 and was a loyal member of the ruling ZANU PF party. He was praised for his hard work and dedication to the development of his ward and the country.

Tetenda Mavetera, the Member of Parliament for Chikomba West Constituency, said Chimwanja was a liberation hero who initiated several projects to support women and youths in his area.

“He started a mothers’ shelter which is supporting women in the country. He also helped youths ensure they get support in farming and receive their presidential inputs,” Mavetera said.

Mavetera also credited Chimwanja for his role in reclaiming the constituency from the opposition MDC-Alliance in the 2023 elections. She said Chimwanja worked closely with Partson Chipunza, the newly elected councillor for Ward 11, to ensure the victory of ZANU PF.

Mavetera also donated $2000 USD to assist with the funeral expenses.

Chipunza, who succeeded Chimwanja as the councillor, said he was grateful for the guidance and mentorship he received from the late leader. He said Chimwanja was a man of peace and love who never resorted to violence or intimidation to win votes.

Peter Chimwanja, the son of the deceased, said his father’s death was a shock and a loss not only to his family but also to the party and the nation. He said his father loved his political party and his country and always wanted to serve the people.

Chimwanja is survived by his wife and four children.

