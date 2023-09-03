ZC Saddened By Heath Streak’s Passing

It is with deep sorrow that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has learnt of the sad demise of former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak after losing his battle with colon and liver cancer in the early hours of this Sunday.

He was 49.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest ever cricketers, Streak played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals, captaining the national team between 2000 and 2004.

He scored 4 933 international runs, including a lone century in a Test match against the West Indies in Harare, and took 445 wickets.

Streak served as Zimbabwe’s head coach from 2016 to 2018, having previously worked as the team’s bowling coach.

Paying his respects, ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani hailed Streak as a true legend who made immense contributions to the game of cricket.

“This is a very sad day for Zimbabwe and a sad day for cricket as we, on the one hand, mourn the demise of a true great of our beautiful game and, on the other, celebrate the greatness of what Heath gave us: he played with passion, spirit and was nothing less than an inspirational figure who raised our flag high and touched lives within the sport and beyond.

“On behalf of the ZC Board, Management, Players and Staff, I would like to pass our heartfelt condolences to Heath’s loving wife, Nadine, his family, friends and the entire cricket fraternity on the loss of the icon.”