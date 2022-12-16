Former ZIFA Boss Mashingaidze Appointed Dynamos CEO

Dynamos Football Club have announced former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) boss Jonathan Mashingaidze as the substantive Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Mashingaidze a seasoned sports administrator known for his tough stance against the scandalous match fixing saga, the Asiagate is expected to head the most decorated club’s secretariat, which is in charge of the strategic operations of the club.

In a statement, club spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said Mashingaidze’s appointment was in line with international club licencing framework.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jonathan Mashingaidze as the Chief Executive Officer of the club. The appointment is with immediate effect and it’s in line with the FIFA, CAF and ZIFA Club licencing framework and the club’s strategic plan.

“He will, among his key deliverables headline the club’s quest for the return to the olden glory days: commercialisation of the club’s properties: engagement of local, regional, continental and international partners: inception of the youth academy, women football structures and development structures and the coordination of the historic 60th anniversary celebrations.

“He will double as general manager of the Dembare@60 Anniversary Celebrations Organising Committee which was recently appointed. More appointments of members of the secretariat will be announced in due course. The club wishes Mashingaidze success in his new placement,” said Farawo

The Harare giants have made swift changes to the clubs set up in preparation for next season after they finished third last season and have also appointed former Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa as club’s head coach.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

