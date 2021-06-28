Fully Vaccinated People Urged To Mask Up, Sanitize

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene, the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing, ” Simao added.

Briefing the media recently, WHO Assistant Director-General for access to medicines and health products, Dr Mariangela Simao said people cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe.

WHO confirmed last week that delta is becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide.

According to WHO, the delta variant, first found in India but now in at least 92 countries, is the fastest and fittest coronavirus strain yet, and it will “pick off” the most vulnerable people, especially in places with low vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals ordered doctors to reduce normal admissions and discharge patients deemed as stable to create space for COVID-19 patients, following a surge in infections since the advent of the third wave two weeks ago.

Vice-President and Health minister, Constantino Chiwenga recently admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed shortcomings in the health sector, raising fears that the third wave may overwhelm the sector.