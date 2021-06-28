ExQ, Nutty O Granted ZWL$5k Bail

Popular singer Enock “ExQ” Munhenga and his counterpart Carrington “Nutty O” Chiwadza have been granted ZWL$5 000 bail following their arrest on Friday for possessing fake COVID-19 certificates.

The two artistes, represented by Raymond Savanhu from Zuze Law Chambers, were facing fraud charges.

They were ordered to surrender their passports and report to the nearest police station every Friday.

The duo was reportedly arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on arrival from South Africa.

Allegations are that the COVID-19 certificates acquired by the duo while in South Africa and used to board the flight back to Zimbabwe were fake.

After succesfully using the fake COVID-19 certificates at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa, lucky ran out on them as they sought to get into the country at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

They were arrested and taken to the Harare Magistrates Court where they were remanded in custody leading to spend the weekend behind bars.