Gospel Artist Nyaree Chanel Releases New Music Video Featuring Ti Gonzi

Gospel artist Nyaree Chanel has released a new music video for the single Ndiri Wenyasha, from her latest album, My Calling.

The UK-based singer, who released her 13-track album earlier this year is broadening her list of collaborations, teaming up with rapper Ti Gonzi.

Nyaree said: “This song is special because it speaks about how God protects us even in the gravest of circumstances.

“Working with Ti Gonzi on this project was special because in many ways the song resonates with a part of his journey as a survivor. It was also a chance for us to reach out to the younger generation particularly at a time where crime is rife – and to remind them that they have purpose beyond a life of violence.”

Directed by a Bulawayo based arts company, Afri Art and produced by Oskid, Nyaree explains that she chose Ndiri Wenyasha as her first music video project because of how poignant and relatable it is following the pandemic.

“The last three years have been challenging for us all and now, having the opportunity to not only celebrate God’s protection and grace over our lives, but the chance to work and showcase the talent we have in the music industry, especially in Zimbabwe, is a blessing.”

Plans for the future

Nyaree, who is planning to release music videos for Dhingu Satani and Shoko renyu, in the new year, is working on an EP titled I am the Anointed, due to be released before Christmas.

She is also working on a number of singles with Ti Gonzi which will be released in 2023.

Nyaree’s latest album is now available on all digital platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer. You can also find her music on YouTube.

