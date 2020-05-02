Government Implored To Revise Social Safety Net

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) has implored the Government to revise the social safety net and improve public awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement following the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown by a further two weeks the debt management organisation called for government to invest in transparency of funds and equipment received.

“The government to revise the social safety net to a monthly minimum of ZWL$2500 per household to cushion the vulnerable from the socioeconomic shocks of COVID-19. Guided by the principles of public finance management as codified in Section 298 of the Zimbabwe Constitution, the government should invest in fiscal hygiene anchored on transparency and accountability in administering COVID-19 funds and equipment received. This should include efficient and accountable procurement procedures.” read the statement

Zimcodd says there is need to increase public awareness on prevention of the deadly disease.

“The government should also invest in effective communication. There is need to increase public awareness on prevention and protection against the virus. Effective communication goes beyond communicating about the disease and how it is progressing to how communities can overcome the disease and this should involve social and behaviour change communication and use of media effectively.”

“The whole approach to implementation of lockdowns should be proactive rather than reactive and should be strategically restructured as suggested by the citizens, against such background, the government must then develop an ‘open-up’ plan. This plan will inform opening up of the country with certain restrictions, the requisite structural changes to be employed, the protocols to be observed, the inspection regimes to minimize exposure and support mechanisms for small businesses, support mechanisms for “non-essential” service providers and support for the vulnerable groups.”

The Parliament of Zimbabwe, Zimcodd says should resume sitting through virtual means as it will go a long in safeguarding COVID-19 and resources regaining lost public trust.