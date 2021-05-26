Govt Decentralizes Genomic Sequencing

The government has decentralized genomic sequencing to provinces as part of response mechanisms to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the ongoing 74th World Health Assembly (WHA74), Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga said the Covid-19 genomic sequencing which was conducted at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory has decentralized to all provinces.

“Recognizing further that the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain for essential medicines and other health technologies, the Government was partnering with its local universities and private sector on innovations and strengthening of local production of PPEs, medicines and medical equipment,” said Chiwenga.

Genomic sequencing analyses the virus sample taken from a diagnosed patient and compares it with other cases.

The country has done a thorough and effective response to the pandemic receiving international rave reviews with the World Health Organization (WHO) and China commending Government’s efforts.

“Our response has been a combination of health promotion and prevention measures based on raising awareness and community mobilization. The whole of Government and whole of society approach helped the country to reduce transmission and Covid-19 associated morbidities and mortalities,” said Chiwenga.

“Zimbabwe appreciates the World Health Organization and the key leadership role it plays in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. We are strongly committed as a nation to ensuring equitable access to vaccines to all residents of Zimbabwe. Let us not lose hope and in the end we shall win,” added Chiwenga.

WHA74 is the biggest decision-making body for WHO which is attended by delegations from the health organ’s 194-member states.

The meeting started on Monday and is running until June 1 under the theme; “Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world.”