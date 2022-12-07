Govt Fight Against GBV Impresses European Union

Zimbabwe Government’s commitment to gender equality and the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) has impressed the international community, European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann has said.

Speaking during a #HeForShe dialogue for diplomats and business meeting in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence, Ambassador Kirchmann said the EU will inject US$200 million to the cause.

“When we saw, that Zimbabwe is committed to gender equality and in particular to fight against gender based violence through a compact endorsed by HE President Mnangagwa but also by putting in place the Public Service Sexual Harassment policy and strategies developed by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and private sector companies we felt that this creates a positive environment which we as EU would like to support collectively.

“Our collective contribution to gender equality under Team Europe will over 200 million Euros over the period 2021-2027 to fight gender equality and women empowerment. We will have many specific projects for gender but all our projects will have gender equality as a principal or significant objective,” said Ambassador Kirchmann.

Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator Edward Kallon said gender equality required an approach that involves both men and boys.

“SDG 5, Gender Equality is that fine thread that weaves together the 17 SDGs. In line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN works to support national development priorities, including ending poverty, improving health, and human development by empowering women and engaging boys and men.

“Without the empowerment of women and engagement in productive sectors of the economy the SDGs cannot be achieved. According to UN Women, achieving gender equality requires an inclusive approach that both recognizes men and boys as partners for women’s rights and acknowledges how they stand to benefit from greater equality,” Kallon said.

UN Women Zimbabwe Representative, Ms. Fatou Lo said violence against women and girls is the most pervasive human rights violation and slows down the progress of women and girls on social, economic, and political fronts, and threatens the attainment of national development objectives.

