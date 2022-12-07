Ammara Brown Shuts Out DJ Levels

Award-winning songstress Ammara Brown has distanced her brand from Chillspot Records co-founder DJ Levels following his arrest on charges of violating the Data Protection Act after he allegedly leaked bedroom tapes with his girlfriend and musician Ashley Moyo better known as Shashl.

Levels is alleged to have leaked bedroom tapes as a way of getting back at her after she had called it quits.

Speaking during a #HeForShe dialogue for diplomats and business held today in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, Ammara said her brand is sensitive to people it engages with.

“It’s an old mentality to think that a sex tape or abusing and humiliating your partner publicly is supposed to give you some kind of credit. If anything, I have lost respect for that producer completely! As a professional, I create boundaries for myself and colleagues, to say, that’s not the person we are going to engage with until he fixes himself. (I believe) if we say all abusers cannot be fixed or changed, then we are all going to lose,” said Ammara.

Levels appeared in court yesterday and was granted ZWL$20 000 bail by Harare Magistrate Kudzai Zihove and is expected back in court on the 20th of December 2022.

Meanwhile, Shashl had earlier filed rape charges against Levels which she later withdrew.

She accused Levels of forcing her into a relationship by threatening to bar her from recording at his studio in Mbare. She further claimed that when they finally started dating, Levels often forced himself on her.

