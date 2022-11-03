Govt Strengthens COVID-19 Response

The government will be adopting the 2022 COVID -19 pandemic recommendations issued by the World Health Organisation to keep the deadly disease under control.

Addressing the media during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had acknowledged the progress made in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

“The recommendations include strengthening of SARS-CoV-2 surveillance capacity to detect and assess emerging variants, achievement of national COVID-19 vaccination targets, supporting the timely uptake of WHO-recommended therapeutics and SARS-CoV-2 testing and maintaining a strong national response to the COVID-19 pandemic by updating national response plans,” she said.

Mutsvangwa also said the government will also address the risk communications and community engagement challenges identified as well as the divergent perceptions in risk between different interest groups.

‘We will continue the use of effective, individual-level protective measures appropriately tailored to the changing epidemiological context in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including vaccination, wearing of face masks, sanitizing and hand-washing; and maintaining essential health, social and education services, especially access to essential immunization services,” she added.

As at 30th October 2022, the country’s cumulative cases since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 stood at 258 169, with 252 254 recoveries and 5 160 deaths.

