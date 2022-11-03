Outcry Over All-Male Lineup For Rick Ross Show

There is an outcry over an all-male line-up at American rapper, Rick Ross’ maiden performance in Zimbabwe following the addition of Nutty O on the contingent of local artists expected to curtain-raise the mega event.

Rick Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II will be performing in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Center on November 18, 2022.

Nutty O’s inclusion completed a line-up of Ross’ curtain raisers which include local Hip-hop stars, Takura, Holy Ten and South Africa’s Nasty C.

However, not all music lovers were happy with this list as one section protested over the exclusion of female artistes.

“Vabva vashaya wo kana one female artist yekuisa wo zvemuzim music industry zvine chipolitics mukati, (they failed to include at least one female artiste? I feel there is too much politics in Zim music) and most shows these days you hardly see any female artist, not fair,” Facebook user Kudzanai Ladykudzie Venge said.

“Where is Kicky Where is Nadia Where is Leo Maggoz Haaaaa handiuye Kana 1 mukadzi (not even a single female),” Lesley Dube queried

“Isayiwo Kikky or Nadia Nakai kuita n all man camp kudaro (please include Kikky Badass or Nadia Nakia),” Yoloinch Wayire added.

The outcry comes just after organisers of the event, Roar Entertainment had tried to include an 80 percent Hip Hop lineup as per hip-hop fans’ demands. The genre’s fans had earlier launched a petition to block two of Zimbabwe’s biggest names, Winky D and Jah Prayzah from performing as curtain-raisers.

The initial inclusion of Winky D and Jah Prayzah had riled Hip hop fans and musicians who felt that the genre was being sidelined at an event they should shine considering that Rick Ross is also a hip hop musician.

