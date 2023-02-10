Govt Surpassed Identity Documents Target: Kazembe

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe says the Government has achieved and surpassed target for the national mobile registration carried out last year.

The six months national mobile registration exercise commenced on 1 April and ended on September 30 last year was intended at reaching out to eligible Zimbabweans to obtain birth certificates, national identity documents as well as death certificates.

Kazembe said this in Parliament whilst responding to Harare North legislator Allan Markham who had raised the matter asking on what the government was going to with citizens who missed the opportunity to register.

“The Civil Registry Department had planned to issue 2 million national documents throughout the country. However, a total of 3 203 389 national documents were issued during the entire six months, thereby surpassing the initial target. This is clear testimony that the National Mobile Registration initiative succeeded in providing citizens with easier access to civil registration documents,” said Kazembe.

The Minister said plans are underway to carry out a round up before the general elections to allow those who missed the first exercise to obtain documents.

“Preparations are underway to conduct a mop up national mobile exercise before the general election. This is an opportunity that will be given to those who failed to obtain or replace their identity documents during the initial exercise. The dates for the mop up exercise will be announced in due course.

According to Kazembe the whole exercise called for a budget of ZWD12, 1 billion and it included expenses for fuel, vehicle hire as well as remuneration for three thousand members who were part of the exercise.

A total of 1 804 256 birth certificates, 1 345 719 national identity documents and 53 414 death certificates were issued across the country.

