Ignite Youth Organisation Launches Creative Media Agency

Youth-driven non governmental institution, Ignite Youth Organization successfully introduced a new baby, Ignite Media for Impact, at a colourful event held at Sabre Business World in the capital.

The event which incorporated a fundraising talent show and dinner ceremony was also meant to commemorate International Youth Day, which occurs annually on August 12th.

Ignite Media for Impact will provide media services to nonprofit and corporate CSR teams. Initially, the focus is on providing videography, photography, animation, and graphic design services before expanding into other creative categories.

Already, the agency has provided media services in the form of photography and videography for the Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust’s 2022 Winter School, as well as photography services for Boost Fellowship’s ImaGen Innovation Challenge and Bootcamp.

Speaking at the event, Ignite Youth Organisation founder and director Tadzie Madzima said while the initiative seeks to create employment opportunities for the youth, it doubles as way for the organisation to achieve self sustainability.

“Through this initiative, we are not only connecting young people with mentors but also with possibilities to earn income.

“This is because we understand that numerous young entrepreneurs, especially in urban areas, are being over-mentored with a plethora of mentorship opportunities that do not avail chances for them to make money or receive funding. All, while also raising funds for IGNITE Youth so it’s self sustainable,” said Madzima.

At the event, Adonai Corporation, a Microsoft and IT services company, injected a US$4 000 grant.

Representatives from other organisations including House of Arts Association, Unicef Zimbabwe, Baskethounds, Revivify Mind, iHelp Technologies, and Anonymous Art attended the masquerade fundraiser and talent show in support.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

