The Heal Zimbabwe Trust launched the AS ONE campaign in Gutu on Saturday. The campaign aims to encourage peaceful participation in electoral processes . During the event, traditional leaders made a pledge to encourage peace and tolerance ahead of the 2023 elections. See pictures from the launch

