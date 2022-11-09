Innscor Diversifies Into Beer Manufacturing

Giant food producer, Innscor Africa Limited has diversified into the brewery manufacturing business following the unveiling of plans to launch an opaque beer called Nyathi – a development expected to upset market trends for beverage producer, Delta Corporation.

The beer will be brewed by the company’s subsidiary, Buffalo Brewing Company situated in Stapleford, near Harare.

Describing the product, Innscor says, “Nyathi Regular Sorghum Beer is the first in our range and is a traditional alcoholic beer that is brewed from maize meal, sorghum malt, water and yeast.

Nyathi Regular Sorghum Beer is a carbonated ready to drink product served in a 1.25 litre PET plastic bottle with a 28mm neck.

“The bottle’s unique shape is identifiable with higher end lager glass bottle beer, with a shaped mid-riff for ease of handling by the consumer. The bottle is capped off with a 28mm closure, branded with our trademark buffalo insignia. The label made of BOPP material, is fresh in its design with earthy tones and royal colours. Overall, it’s a contemporary and premium feel product.”

This comes after Delta introduced a new banana flavour to its Chibuku Super product line as part of the group’s strategy to cater for a wider consumer taste.

This was Delta’s second product offering this year after successfully launching the Sable Lager in March which has since been widely accepted in the market.

In its full-year financial results to March 2022, Delta’s sorghum beer volume in Zimbabwe grew by 43 percent.





