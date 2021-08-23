Just In: Karikoga Kaseke Retires

Long-serving Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke has retired after a long period of illness, 263Chat has learnt.

Kaseke reportedly suffered a stroke in November 2018 and has not been fully recovered since rendering the organisation terminate his contract.

His retirement followed the recommendations of a medical Board and is effective 01 July 2021.

Kaseke served the organization as its Chief Executive from June 2005 up until his retirement.

In a statement Monday morning, ZTA Acting Board Chair Dr Precious Sibiya said: “The Board and indeed everyone had hoped for his recovery and we continue to pray for the restoration of his health. Dr KK, as he is affectionately known, will be sadly missed in the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in particular and the tourism industry as a whole both locally and beyond our borders.”

The statement further stated that the ZTA is in the process of searching for a new CEO

“We would like to kindly request you to continue with your support and cooperation as we recruit a new Chief Executive for the organization,” Dr Sibiya said.