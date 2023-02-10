Macheso, Enzo, Charambas for Mutare Gala

AN array of artistes are set to perform at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare on Saturday in a mini gala set to honour the elderly and the less-privileged people in the city.

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, Zim dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall, giant gospel family Baba na Mai Charamba and sungura musician Peter Moyo as well as a galaxy of Mutare-based artistes are lined up to perform on the day.

The event starts at 9am with local artistes performing before Enzo Ishall and Macheso jump on stage. The Charambas will follow before Moyo concludes the fiesta with a performance around 9pm.

The event is free and open to everyone. Registered vendors selling various wares will be allowed inside the stadium. One of the organizers, Mutare-based transport mogul and politician Isau Mupfumi said all was in place and has urged the business community to come in with goodies and be part of the grand event.

Isau Mupfumi-Organiser of the Mutare Musical Gala

“It is a grand event which is expected to draw scores of people from across political divide. Its a social event which is open for everyone. This is an event where us as the business fraternity, are giving back to the community that we live in. Vendors who have registered to be part of the event will be free to sell their wares. The stage will be lit from 8am till 10pm,” said Mupfumi.

