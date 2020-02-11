Major Boost For Zim Coronavirus Fight

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo has confirmed that Zimbabwe’s capacity to test coronavirus locally, a major boost to country efforts to manage the United Nations declared global emergency.

Speaking on the sidelines of tour to access preparedness for coronavirus at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital, Moyo said the country can now identify, amplify and detect the deadly disease in the local laboratories.

“We can now identify, amplify and detect coronavirus right here at Sally Mugabe Hospital. We don’t have to fly samples to South Africa anymore. We just need to source for more test kits to be ready for the virus,” said Dr Moyo.

Recently during an inter-ministerial meeting to prepare for Coronavirus, the Minister said the suspected virus samples will be taken to South Africa for testing because local laboratories did not have capacity to test the disease.

After assessing the Sally Mugabe Hospital Reference Laboratory, Moyo announced that government will be using the micro-biology level 3 laboratory to test coronavirus samples.

The Ministry of Health has also assessed the Wilkins Hospital which has been set designated to quarantine and admit coronavirus cases.

Director for City Health Department, Dr Prosper Chonzi said Wilkins hospital can accommodate up-to 100 people in its quarantine section.

“This hospital can accommodate the first 100 but we can always pitch tents outside and make room for more if things come to worst,” said Chonzi.