Makarau Appointed Namibian Supreme Court Judge

Namibia’s Judicial Service Commission has announced the appointment of Lady Justice Rita Makarau as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Makarau is a Zimbabwean Constitutional Court judge and former Supreme Court Justice and High Court Judge President. She brings a wealth of experience to the Namibian judiciary, having served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and the Judge-President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Makarau is also a former Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In addition, several other judges have been appointed to serve in the Namibian judiciary.

“Lady Justice Johanna Sophia (Hannelie) Prinsloo has also been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. She currently serves as a Judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 July 2017.

“Lady Justice Esi Malaika Schimming-Chase has also been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. She currently serves as a Judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 April 2021.

“Furthermore, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Namibia has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed several other judges to serve as acting judges in the Namibian High Court.

“Dr. Justice Collins Parker has been re-appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court effective from 1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023.

“Mr. Justice Moses H. Chinhengo has been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023. Chinhengo is a retired Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe and formerly of the High Court of Botswana. He currently serves as an Acting Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Kingdom of Lesotho. Chinhengo previously served as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia for the period 1 February 2021 to 31 December 2021.

“Adv. Ramon Maasdorp has also been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court from 16 April 2023 to 31 July 2023. He currently practices as a member of the Society of Advocates, having been admitted to the Bar in 2009.”

