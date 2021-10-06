Makhadzi To Perform In Zimbabwe Tonight

Popular South African musician, Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is set to perform in the country for the first time, though details of the concert have not been availed to 263Chat.

Makhadzi’s performance comes a day after the government announced further relaxation of lockdown regulations allowing bars and nightclubs to re-open to vaccinated patrons only.

The visit comes at a time the singer is making waves on social media with the online community standing in solidarity with the singer after she fell prey to trolls and bullying over an inappropriate picture revealing her inner thighs.

Seemingly helpless, Makhadzi was cornered into apologizing for what many believe did not warrant an apology.

She wrote;

I would like to apologise to all my fans if only if you really dessaponted about this pictures .. they were lot of beautiful pictures that a cameraman was gonna post , but he choose to post this to promote his brand but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul .. I know iam strong and all this will pass … Unfortunately I cannot change my inner part .. iam like this and iam proud….

The only thing that you people are doing is to try to edit my pictures nikhonanisa mafhungo .. yes iam strong but my family and friends they are not strong as iam .. seing them crying about edited pictures really break me and affect my me badly.