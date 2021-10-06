Makhadzi To Perform In Zimbabwe Tonight

Popular South African musician, Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona is set to perform in the country for the first time, though details of the concert have not been availed to 263Chat.
Makhadzi’s performance comes a day after the government announced further relaxation of lockdown regulations allowing bars and nightclubs to re-open to vaccinated patrons only.
The visit comes at a time the singer is making waves on social media with the online community standing in solidarity with the singer after she fell prey to trolls and bullying over an inappropriate picture revealing her inner thighs.
Seemingly helpless, Makhadzi was cornered into apologizing for what many believe did not warrant an apology.
She wrote;