Local Couple Forces Makhadzi To Add Shona Verse On A Song

South African songbird Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, has said she will be adding a Shona verse to her much-anticipated song Tshentsha Magiya.

The yet-to-be-released song has torched a storm on social media through Tshentsha Magiya challenge where people are recording themselves dancing to a snippet of the song.

Tshentsha Magiya challenge, loosely translated as change gears challenge has seen people of different nationalities partaking and out of all submissions, it seems Zimbabweans have been outstanding.

The first video to set social media ablaze had a Zimbabwean woman who danced to the song with hands down, feet up, against a wall while on top of a stool.

A few days later, another submission from a Zimbabwean couple brought social media to a standstill. In the video, the couple danced to Tshentsha Magiya snippet mimicking intimacy positions.

Reacting to the post, the Ganama singer said she will now add a Shona verse to the song and release it.

“CUT CUT CUT Zimbabwe we surrender ….Mr Mazepe just submitted this one I’m adding a verse in Shona and drop this ,” she wrote captioning the video.