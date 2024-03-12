Massive Increase In Suicidal Attempts Among Youths Below 30

Mpilo Central Hospital recently witnessed a startling surge in suicide attempts, particularly among individuals under the age of 30.

According to hospital records, there has been a staggering 245 percent increase in suicide attempts, with 38 cases reported in the first two months of this year alone, a significant rise from the 11 cases recorded during the same period in 2023.

Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, the clinical director of Mpilo Central Hospital, stated, “In just two months into the year, we already have 38 cases, which is a cause for concern.”

The most prevalent method employed by patients in these attempts is the ingestion of a lethal combination of pesticides and alcohol.

This distressing trend not only highlights the immediate need for intervention but also brings to the forefront a larger issue prevailing in Zimbabwe.

The suicide rate in the country has been on an upward trajectory, surpassing the global average. In 2020, Zimbabwe recorded a suicide rate of 18 deaths per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the global average of 10.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Furthermore, this rate also exceeds that of neighboring countries such as South Africa and Mozambique.

Experts suggest that the reasons behind this surge in suicide attempts are multifaceted. Failed marriages, work-related stress, unemployment, family disintegration, and grief have been identified as major contributing factors.

Additionally, depression and bullying have also emerged as significant drivers for these distressing incidents.

Professor Ngwenya emphasized the urgent need for community-wide intervention to address this escalating crisis.

“This is a wake-up call for us as a community,” he stressed, urging the public to prioritize their mental well-being and revive traditional social systems such as extended families, which can provide a support network for individuals in distress.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Mpilo Central Hospital is working tirelessly to offer support to those in need.

Psychiatric nurses are providing counseling services to patients, and survivors are being referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for further psychiatric management.

As the community grapples with this distressing increase in suicide attempts, it is crucial for individuals, families, healthcare professionals, and society as a whole to collaborate, raise awareness, and implement effective strategies to address the underlying causes and provide the necessary support to those who are vulnerable.

