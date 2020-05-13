MDC Alliance Youth Members Arrested In Harare

Three MDC Alliance youth members including Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe have been arrested in Harare after they staged an unsanctioned demonstration in Warren Park.

According to MDC Alliance Provincial youth member, Denford Ngadziore, Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri (National Youth Deputy Chair) and Netsai Marova (Deputy National Youth Organising Secretary) were part of youths who staged a demonstration against hunger during the current lockdown in Warren Park earlier today.

They are currently detained at Harare Central Police Station.

More to follow…