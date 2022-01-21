MDC-T Has Split Into Two Formations: Khupe

The opposition MDC-T has been rocked by fresh fissures threatening its continued existence with deputy President Thokozani Khupe announcing that the movement has split into two formations.

This followed the MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora informing Khupe of her suspension from the movement on allegations of sponsoring litigations against the party among other charges.

But addressing the press in Bulawayo Friday morning, Khupe said the movement had split into two while dismissing party leader Douglas Mwonzora as an illegitimate president who emerged from a sham and violent extra-ordinary congress.

“This day, the 21st January, the Year of Our Lord 2022, I announce that the MDC-T has split, and there are now two MDC-T formations, one led by yours truly, Dr. Thokozani Khupe,” said Khupe.

She further laid into Mwonzora saying he has now formed a new MDC Alliance without any of the original principals who signed the composite agreement in the run-up to the 2018 elections.

The composite MDC Alliance political agreement was signed by Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, Professor Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, Jacob Ngarivhume Agrippa Mutambara, Mathias Guchuti MCD and Denford Musiyarira Zanu Ndonga where the above mentioned principals appended their signature, Mwonzora has now formed a new alliance with the likes of Lucia Matibenga (PDP), Shupikai Mandaza (MDC-N) whose position is unknown among others, this is a completely new and different party in addition to this, Mwonzora has already notified ZEC that he will contest the upcoming by-elections under the MDC Alliance party,

In short Mwonzora has fired himself because in terms of the MDC-T constitution Article 5 (10a), membership of the party shall be terminated if a member joins or supports a party other than MDC-T,” added Khupe.

She further accused Mwonzora of having emerged from a sham congress marred by violence.

Meanwhile, Khupe’s lawyers have since written to Mwonzora informing him of his suspension pending investigations.