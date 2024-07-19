Khupe Advocates for Cancer Awareness and Advanced Treatment in Zimbabwe

Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly proportional representative for Bulawayo, Dr. Thokozani Khupe shared her personal battle with cancer and called for significant improvements in cancer treatment and awareness across the nation.

In a heart rendering address whilst raising a motion in Parliament yesterday, the former deputy Prime Minister in the Government of National Unity said development is not rocket science highlighting the necessity of adopting successful cancer treatment practices from other countries

“My battle with cancer has made me fully understand and appreciate that development is not rocket science, meaning it is not a difficult thing to do, but development is about discovering what other people did, it is about copying from other people,” Dr. Khupe said

She spoke about the importance of research and development, saying it is crucial for discovering new and advanced cancer medications.

“We have big brains in Zimbabwe, professors, doctors, and scientists who can creatively and innovatively do research on new modern medication for all cancers,” she said.

She underscored the importance of modernizing cancer treatment facilities, particularly at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals, the country’s two public hospitals with cancer units.

Dr. Khupe advocated for these hospitals to be equipped with state-of-the-art combined CT/PET scans, which provide more accurate diagnoses than separate scans.

“People must come from the region for cancer treatment to Zimbabwe,” Dr. Khupe proposed, suggesting that international patients could help subsidize treatment costs for local patients.

Additionally, she recommended the introduction of a cancer levy similar to the existing AIDS levy to fund these advancements.

Dr. Khupe also called for widespread cancer awareness programs. “Many people do not know about cancer,” she noted, pointing out that many women in Africa only discover they have breast or cervical cancer at stage four when it is much harder and more expensive to treat.

She shared her own experience of undergoing 18 cycles of chemotherapy, each costing between £2,000 and £2,500 per week, with additional expenses for blood transfusions and scans.

“How many people can afford this?” Dr. Khupe asked, highlighting the financial burden of cancer treatment.

She urged the government to partner with organizations like the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to implement awareness programs in all of Zimbabwe’s villages and towns.

“Early detection and appropriate treatment not only improve prognosis but also reduce the cost of treatment,” she said calling for a united effort to address cancer early and effectively across the country.

