Merck Foundation Honors 263Chat Reporter

International philanthropic work organisation, the Merck Foundation has honored journalists who excelled in the Foundation’s More than a Mother Awards with 263Chat reporter Adelaide Kuudzerema coming out best in the online media category.

The Merck Foundation ‘More than a Mother’ awards recognizes journalists who who excel in reporting on women empowerment, ending Gender Based Violence (GBV), girls rights, infertility and diabetes on the African continent.

In an interview, Kuudzerema said she was excited to receive her first career award.

“I just want to thank the Merck Foundation for this special award and for recognizing me. Credit also goes to my bosses and team at 263Chat, this is actually my first time to have a work related award and what is more exciting is I have been recognized beyond the Zimbabwean boarders and I continue working hard to develop communities through highlighting critical issues,” Kuudzerema said.

She said the accolade is a milestone in her life and will continue having the highest level of dedication in her work.

Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Rasha Kelej congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue amplifying the community voices around women and girls affairs, infertility and diabetes.

“Let me remind you that these awards were also made possible through support from the First Lady of Zimbabwe and other African first ladies, Congratulations to all the winners and continue doing great in reporting about these issues,” said Dr. Kelej.

Among some of the winners from Zimbabwe were Glenda Takachicha from Capitalk FM, who came out top in the Radio category in the Southern Africa region, Catherine Mwauyakufa who scooped an award for reporting on diabetes through a story that was published on Health Times, Muchaneta Chimuka from the Kwayedza also came third under the Online Category.

